Sierra Vista celebrates Cuesta Collage nursing graduates

Sierra vista Regional Medical Center hosted several nursing students Wednesday to celebrate them graduating from the Cuesta College nursing program.

“It feels really good. It feels good that they hosted this for us. They keep congratulating us because they know how hard we worked to get here. They're all nurses themselves, which is really special, they kind of know what we've been through,” said Georgia Storm, a Cuesta College nursing student.

Students we're also able to interview with the hospital during the event.

Sierra Vista offers a new grad residency program that begins in July.

The graduating nurses were able to meet with managers and ask them questions about what they should expect from the program.

“It's been quite the journey to get here. Starting nursing school in the middle of a pandemic. We started Fall, August, to be specific, of 2020, we have adapted super well to still be in the clinical facilities. A lot of students don't get that opportunity. They were on Zoom. There were some portions that we were on Zoom, but we were in the hospitals getting clinical experience, touching patients, being on the front lines,” said Brooke Reasner, a Cuesta College nursing student.