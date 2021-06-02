Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Sierra Vista hosting first community blood drive since start of pandemic

items.[0].image.alt
KSBY
Blood drive
Posted at 2:33 PM, Jun 02, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-02 17:34:58-04

Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center is hosting its first community blood since the start of the pandemic.

The blood drive Thursday is in partnership with Vitalant and its blood mobile.

Appointments must be made in advance and Sierra Vista says spots are filling up fast.

Donated blood is critical for the hospital’s trauma center.

“Blood donation is so important for our trauma center and for trauma patients in general because hemorrhage or significant blood loss is the number one cause of death after traumatic injury,” said Lisa Randolph, trauma nurse practitioner.

Available appointments are for double red cell donations.

For more information, click here.

For more information on other community blood drives or to schedule an appointment through Vitalant to donate, click here.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
hunger awareness day promo June_4_480x360.png

Click Here to Donate Today