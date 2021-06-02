Sierra Vista hosting first community blood drive since start of pandemic

Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center is hosting its first community blood since the start of the pandemic.

The blood drive Thursday is in partnership with Vitalant and its blood mobile.

Appointments must be made in advance and Sierra Vista says spots are filling up fast.

Donated blood is critical for the hospital’s trauma center.

“Blood donation is so important for our trauma center and for trauma patients in general because hemorrhage or significant blood loss is the number one cause of death after traumatic injury,” said Lisa Randolph, trauma nurse practitioner.

Available appointments are for double red cell donations.

