Sierra Vista hosting Survivorship Wellness Fair

Sierra Vista is hosting a Surviorship Wellness fair in honor of National Cancer Survivor Month, which begins June 1st.

They are inviting community members, caregivers and anyone who has received a cancer diagnosis to the event.

Attendees who plan on going can participate in seminars relating to different health topics.

The first seminar begins at 11 a.m. and will be about Oncology Rehab.

The second seminar, which takes place at noon, will be about Nutrition.

There will also be Q+A panel that starts at 1 p.m.

For those with children who are planning on attending, there will be volunteers from Camp Kesem who will supervise in a 'craft corner.'

KSBY spoke to a paramedical tattoo artist who will attend the event and who is a cancer survivor herself.

"I went and got my tattoos and it changed my life completely. I stopped thinking about cancer every day," said Monica Hollenbeck, the owner of Restored by Ink.

Hollenbeck is trained in tattooing and covering scars and stretch marks.

There will also be a free lunch provided while supplies last, and a raffle with prizes.

The fair will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, at Sierra Vista's auditorium and outpatient courtyard on Murray Avenue.