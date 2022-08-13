Sierra Vista performs first 'Donation After Cardiac Death' transplants, saves two lives

The Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center is celebrating successful transplants that saved two lives recently.

Sierra Vista said it performed the first two "Donation After Cardiac Death" transplants in San Luis Obispo County.

Hospital staff said the transplants were successful and that the operations saved two lives. They add that the two kidneys saved the lives of a woman in her 40s and a man in his 50s.

"Two lives were saved. Two kidneys were donated. One went to a women in her 40s and another went to a gentlemen in his 50s and so we were able to provide that gift of life and honor that patient's last wishes," said Aaron Thorne, a Sierra Vista Medical Center Adult Acute Care Services Director.

Thorne was also given the "Life Saver Award" from Donor Network West in May for setting up the program.

