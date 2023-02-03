Sierra Vista unveils new NICU transports

Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center unveiled two new transports for the hospital’s Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU).

Hospital officials say the transport will be used to take babies from non-NICU hospitals to Sierra Vista’s NICU.

The transports can even be used within the hospital, as babies are taken from the emergency or operating rooms to the NICU.

Sierra Vista says these transports are the first of its kind in the United States.

The transports have state-of-the-art ventilators, which will help keep infants stable while they are being transported.

“It's always amazing how technology can extend and provide better care for our patients and so keeping up to the next standard of care is essential to us and being able to do what we do to save lives," said Emily Hosford, the Director of Women and Children's Services at Sierra Vista.

Officials hope the transports are in use by March.