Sierra Vista's “Meet the Doulas” new event for expecting parents

Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center held a new and special event for expecting parents this weekend, an event called “Meet the Doulas.”

Participants were able to meet with multiple doulas as well as nurses from Sierra Vista’s Women & Children’s Services department to learn about support options as they plan for their child’s birth.

Emily Hosford, director of Women & Children’s Services at Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center, said, “this is a new program here at Sierra Vista where we partner with our community’s doulas and have our patients come and meet them and figure out if they are a good match to help support them in their birth journey.”

Sierra Vista plans to host these events monthly. For more information about attending the program call 805-546-7748 or visit the Obstetrics Classes and Events section of the Tenet Health Central Coast website.