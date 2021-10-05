Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

SIG Alert issued at the Cholame 'Y', northbound Hwy 41 lanes closed

items.[0].image.alt
KSBY
CHP-e1559824179342.png
Posted at 3:19 AM, Oct 05, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-05 06:22:38-04

CHP issued a SIG alert early Tuesday morning in response to a law enforcement pursuit, officials say.

The alert closed the northbound lanes of Hwy 41 at the 'Y' intersection in Cholame.

Officials with CHP Templeton told KSBY the road was closed at the intersection of Hwys 41 and 46 as Kern County officials were in pursuit of a suspect.

The alert was issued around 2:02 a.m. Officials say they do not have an estimate on when the lanes will reopen.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Hispanic Heritage Month promo 2

Hispanic Heritage Month