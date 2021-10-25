SIG Alert partially closes section of Hwy 101 in Paso Robles

Southbound Hwy 101 has partially reopened after a full closure at Niblick Rd., CHP says.

The agency issued a SIG Alert at about 6:30 a.m. after the trailer of a semi truck reportedly blocked both lanes of traffic in the area. At about 6:43 a.m., the right-hand lane of traffic reopened.

To avoid the closure, vehicles can exit the freeway at 17th St. or Pine St., officials say, and take the on-ramp at S. Spring St. to return to the freeway.

The initial trailer hazard was reported at about 6:06 a.m. Crews are working to fully clear the area.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.