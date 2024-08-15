Sign up now for KSBY's annual Be a Hero blood drive

KSBY is one again teaming up with Vitalant for the annual Be a Hero blood drive.

On Wednesday, Aug. 28, blood mobiles will be set up at KSBY in San Luis Obispo and at the Church of Jesus Chris Latter-day Saints in Santa Maria between 12:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.

People are encouraged to make an appointment to donate at either location during those times.

All blood types are needed.

Everyone who donates will receive tacos from Taqueria 805 and a $10 gift card via Donor Rewards. Chances to win additional gift cards are also available.

In San Luis Obispo, donors Will also receive a Paradise Shaved Ice treat while supplies last.

To make an appointment at either location, click here.