Signal modifications at Highway 154 and State Street in Santa Barbara begin Monday

A pair of signal modifications at the intersection of Highway 154 and State Street will go into effect on Monday, Dec. 12.

Travelers will notice the signals at two of the three main approaches will be different in the following locations:



Westbound State Street will have a separate right turn signal that may be red when the thru traffic is allowed with green “up arrow” indications. A right-turn green arrow can also be displayed when the thru indications are red.

Southbound Hwy. 154 approaching Hwy. 101 will have separate phases for the thru and left turn (to southbound Hwy. 101 onramps) traffic. Currently, these two movements are always simultaneously green.

Caltrans says the signal changes are designed to make the intersection more efficient for the traveling public.