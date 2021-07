A support beam for the new art building at Allan Hancock College was installed Tuesday.

The beam was signed in April by the department's faculty.

It will support a walk way across from one side of the building to the other.

The project is about 40% complete and set to be finished by fall of next year.

The 80,000 square-foot building will cost about $48 million to construct.

It includes a recital hall that can seat up to 400 people, which can be used for concerts, lectures and community events.