Significant power outages in both Santa Barbara, San Luis Obispo Counties

Weather is being attributed to power outages in both San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara Counties.

In San Luis Obispo County, areas near Paso Robles, Arroyo Grande and Nipomo are seeing outages.

According to PG&E, as of 9:09 a.m., 679 customers near Lake Nacimiento and Paso Robles are without power.

North of Arroyo Grande, there are 883 PG&E customers without power.

In Nipomo, more than 6,000 PG&E customers are without power.

In Santa Barbara County, more than 1,400 PG&E customers are without power east of Los Olivos.

In Solvang, more than 500 customers are without power.

PG&E has crews out during the storm assessing power outages.