Silent auction raises funds for local Alzheimer’s Association

A local organization is hosting an art show and silent auction to fundraise for the local chapter of the Alzheimer's Association this Friday.

The ninth annual Forget Me Not: Art Against Alzheimer's will be held at The Village at the Oaks on 61 Broad Street from 5 p.m. - 8 p.m. Friday.

The show was founded by Brandon Tokunaga, who started the show in honor of his father who passed away from early onset Alzheimer's, according to the press release.

Attendees can visit their Facebook page to see the items that will be in the auction and raffle on Friday. Besides prints and ceramics donated by local artists, attendees can also bid for gift cards and whiskey sets.

