Since February, Direct Relief has sent 1.3 million pounds of supplies to Ukraine

A Santa Barbara nonprofit has donated more than 650 tons of medicines and supplies to Ukraine since the country was invaded by Russia in February.

Direct Relief, a 501(C)3 nonprofit organization, is based in Santa Barbara. The group has rallied forces to send aid overseas to Ukraine since the Feb. 24 invasion. Supplies include daily medicine doses of antibiotics, insulin, mental health medicines, cancer treatments, antidotes to chemical weapons and COVID-19 treatments.

The wholesale value of the aid Direct Relief has sent overseas totals $315 million, the organization says.

In addition, the group has given more than $14.7 million in direct financial aid to organizations in Ukraine. A portion of that assistance has gone to direct payments for Ukrainian refugees seeking prescription medication in Poland.

Direct Relief says they have received more than $79.6 million worth of donations for Ukraine from more than 91,000 donors.

Going forward, the nonprofit plans to continue sending aid to Ukrainians impacted by the conflict—both those still in Ukraine and those who have fled Ukraine to nearby European countries.

A breakdown of the organization's financial contributions for the Ukraine conflict is available online.

Related:

