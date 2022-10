California Highway Patrol reported a single-car rollover on Highway 101 southbound in Avila Beach on Monday, Oct. 24.

Officers say the driver suffered minor injuries and has been transported to sierra vista regional medical center.

According to CHP, the accident was reported around 3:39 p.m. on the southbound off-ramp near San Luis Bay Drive.

Traffic is backed up on Highway 101 through San Luis Obispo.

CHP says they are waiting for a tow truck to arrive and that traffic should lighten up soon.