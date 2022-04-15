UPDATE: Fatal crash closes one lane on Hwy 101 near San Luis Obispo

UPDATE (4:30 p.m.) - CHP confirms at least one person died in the crash. No other information was immediately available.

Traffic is backed up into San Luis Obispo.

—-

ORIGINAL STORY: California Highway Patrol is responding to a crash on Highway 101 near San Luis Obispo.

The crash happened at around 3:30 p.m. in the northbound lanes at the bottom of the Cuesta Grade near Higuera Ranch.

According to CHP, a single vehicle crashed and hit a tree causing a fire in the nearby area.

Officials with CHP say the number two right lane is closed to traffic. It is unknown at this time when the lane will reopen

Drivers in the area can expect delays as first responders work to clear the scene.