A road in Montecito is temporarily closed due to a sinkhole according to the Montecito Fire Department.

Montecito firefighters responded to the 3100 block of Eucalyptus Lane Wednesday afternoon for a reported sinkhole. The road is temporarily closed until officials are able to complete the road repair.

With heavy rain in the forecast this week, Montecito Fire is asking the community to please use extra caution while driving.