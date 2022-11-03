Sinkhole opens in SLO neighborhood after water main break

A sinkhole opened in a San Luis Obispo neighborhood Wednesday after a water main broke.

City officials tell KSBY that they received call at 4:15 p.m. about a water main break at Calle Lupita and Calle Jazmin.

The sinkhole formed after a city truck responded to the leak and the truck dropped into the 24 by 8-inch hole. The truck was lifted out of the hole and sustained no damage.

Crews repaired the water main and patched up the hole.

City officials say that in the next few weeks they will fill the hole with asphalt.

12 homes were impacted by the break, but should all have their water back.