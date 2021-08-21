Siren tests to take place in San Luis Obispo County on Saturday

San Luis Obispo County’s Early Warning System sirens will be tested this Saturday, Aug. 21.

The annual test will take place at noon and again at 12:30 p.m.

The sirens will sound for three minutes each time.

The siren system is tested throughout the year, but only once a year do all sirens sound at the same time.

The sirens are located from Cayucos to the Nipomo Mesa and can sound for any local emergency that requires people to take action, such as a tsunami or nuclear incident.

If you hear the sirens at a time when a test is not planned, turn on your local radio or television station for emergency information and instructions.

For more information on emergency preparedness, click here.

