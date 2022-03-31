Six local women named Women of the Year Award winners

Rep. Salud Carbajal announced the fifth annual Congressional Women of the Year award winners for California's 24th Congressional District this week.

The award's stated goal is to honor the women of the district who have left a positive impact on their community.

The six winners are from different cities in the district and come from a variety of backgrounds.

Barbara Levenson of Pismo Beach won the award for working at the Atascadero State Hospital for 27 years. In her retirement, Levenson is the chair of the San Luis Obispo County Behavioral Health Board and a scholarship application reviewer for the Community Foundation of San Luis Obispo.

Rev. Caroline Hall from Paso Robles was awarded for her work in the homeless and LGBTQ+ communities. Hall has worked as a founding member of Court Appointed Special Advocates for SLO (CASA), Los Osos Cares, and Central Coast Clergy and Laity for Justice.

Dee Lacey from Paso Robles is a cattle rancher who has won both the San Luis Obispo Cattleman and Cattlewoman of the year awards. Lacey helped to found the Paso Robles Library Foundation and the Paso Children's Museum.

Lawanda Lyons-Pruitt from Santa Maria is the president of the NAACP of Santa Maria and Lompoc. Lyons-Pruitt has worked for the public defender's office and has helped organize Black History Month events throughout the county.

Linda Tyler-Ryles from Buellton is a retired Santa Barbara Research Center and Raytheon Business Manager. Tyler-Ryles has worked with the Endowment of Youth, the George Washington Carver Scholarship Club, the Santa Ynez Valley Women's Club and the Santa Maria NAACP.

Sigrid Wright from Goleta is the CEO of the Community Environmental Council. Wright has been involved with several climate change projects including the Central Coast Climate Justice Network and the Central Coast Climate Collaborative. Wright has worked with the Earth Day Festival production team for over 15 years.

An award ceremony for the winners will be held at a later date.