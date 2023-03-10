Six people displaced after structure fire

Six people are displaced after a structure fire in Paso Robles Thursday evening.

At 6:57 p.m., firefighters responded to reports of a structure fire at the 500 block of Ferro Lane.

First responders found a single family home with light smoke coming out from the front door.

The fire was quickly contained to the living room, but there was significant smoke damage throughout the house.

Fire officials say the cause of the fire was related to a rechargeable battery that overheated and caught a nearby couch on fire.