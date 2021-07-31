Six structures have risen in Mission Plaza

The fifth and final installation of the Plaza Pop-Up series is coming this August to Mission Plaza in Downtown San Luis Obispo.

The SLO County Arts Council is creating a pop-up sculpture display entitled "Untitled 6" in partnership with the City of San Luis Obispo. The sculptures are by local artist SHAHRZAD.

According to SLO County Arts, the six structures include a hand, flame,"evil eye", squiggle, rainbow, and smiley face.

Though this installation marks the end of the Plaza Pop-Up series, it also coincides with the return of Downtown SLO’s 25th Annual Concerts in the Plaza. The free community concert series will begin on Friday, August 6, and run every Friday until mid-September.

The art installation will be up for locals and visitors to see from July 30 to Aug. 27.