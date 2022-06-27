"Sizzlin Summer" Concert Series in Grover Beach brings community together

Every Sunday until August 21, 2022, the Sizzlin Summer Concert Series in Grover Beach is bringing the community together to enjoy a mix of musical genres.

On Sunday June 26, 2022, the band Critical Mass played some 80s hits along with classic rock and country dance.

The city of Grover beach started the series at the beginning of June.

It re-occurs every Sunday this summer from 3 PM to 6 PM at the Ramona Garden Park Center located at 993 Ramona Avenue, Grover Beach, CA 93433.

The ongoing event is organized by the Grover Beach Parks and Recreation Department.

Attendees can also shop around from local vendors, try new food at food trucks and enjoy some kid-friendly activities.

“Come on down to Grover Beach, this is the best concert series in the county I believe,” said Kathy Petker, the City of Grover Beach Parks and Recreation Director. “It's free, it's wonderful. Bring your low back chair and enjoy the music."

The next concert is on July 3, 2022. Noach Tangeras will be headlining the event featuring American roots, folk and country rock music.

For a full list of dates and times, click here.