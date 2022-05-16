Skate lesson offered at Downtown SLO pop up rink

Roller-skaters got a beginner's lesson at the pop-up rink located at Misson Plaza in Downtown San Luis Obispo.

From 2 PM to 3 PM, Doomsday Skate School helped out community members how to skate.

Sunday May 15, 2022 was the second time Doomsday Skate School offered lessons.

"I feel like I really killed it, like my speed in this area was unparalleled, and I didn't fall,” said Claudia Makeyev, who lives in San Luis Obispo.

Instructors from Doomsday Skate School said the skaters did pretty good for their first time.

The pop-up rink will be in Downtown San Luis Obispo until May 22, 2022.

Tickets are $20 for adults and $10 for children 12 and under. It includes rental skates.

For more information, click here.