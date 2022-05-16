Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Skate lesson offered at Downtown SLO pop up rink

Skate lessons at Downtown SLO pop up rink
KSBY News
Skate lessons at Downtown SLO pop up rink
Skate lessons at Downtown SLO pop up rink
From 2 PM to 3 PM, Doomsday Skate School helped out community members how to skate.
Posted at 9:49 PM, May 15, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-16 00:49:25-04

Roller-skaters got a beginner's lesson at the pop-up rink located at Misson Plaza in Downtown San Luis Obispo.

From 2 PM to 3 PM, Doomsday Skate School helped out community members how to skate.

Sunday May 15, 2022 was the second time Doomsday Skate School offered lessons.

"I feel like I really killed it, like my speed in this area was unparalleled, and I didn't fall,” said Claudia Makeyev, who lives in San Luis Obispo.

Instructors from Doomsday Skate School said the skaters did pretty good for their first time.

The pop-up rink will be in Downtown San Luis Obispo until May 22, 2022.

Tickets are $20 for adults and $10 for children 12 and under. It includes rental skates.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
MicrosoftTeams-image (6).png