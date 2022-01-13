Skeletal remains found on San Luis Obispo's Bishop Peak identified

San Luis Obispo police have identified the man whose remains were found on Bishop Peak last month as Charles Leader, 36, of Florida.

At around 5:30 p.m. on Dec. 10, 2021, a hiker reported spotting skeletal remains and clothing in an off-trail area on the north side of the mountain.

Authorities said it appeared the body had been there for a long time.

According to police, Leader last had contact with his family in October of 2020. At that time, he was reportedly homeless in the South Lake Tahoe area.

San Luis Obispo police said they had no prior contacts with Leader.

The cause of his death is unknown at this time, but police said it does not appear suspicious.

They said determining how he died is challenging because of the degraded condition of the remains.