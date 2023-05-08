Skechers opens new Santa Maria location

A new business has opened in The Crossroads shopping center in Santa Maria.

Skechers is occupying part of a new 16,000 square-foot building between Jersey Mikes and Chuck E. Cheese.

Work on the building started in 2019, around the same time construction on the new Krispy Kreme location also began.

The Crossroads is located off Betteravia Road and is home to Home Depot, Walmart, Walmart Neighborhood Market, TJ Maxx, Petsmart, Best Buy and more.

The location next to Skecher’s is still vacant and available for lease.

