Skimmers found at two bank ATMs in Paso Robles

Skimming devices were found attached to outside ATMs at two banks in Paso Robles on Friday, according to the Paso Robles Police Department.

Police say the first device was discovered by an ATM service technician at CoastHills Credit Union. The technician also reportedly found a small camera mounted to the frame of the ATM.

After other local banks were notified of the discovery, Premier Valley Bank also found a skimming device on their ATM.

Skimming devices are used to capture ATM card data. Along with a camera to record someone entering their PIN number into the keypad, that information can be used to potentially steal money from a victim's bank account.

Police say investigators are analyzing both devices for possible suspect information.

They believe the skimmers were planted at the two locations at around 5:30 a.m. Friday.

