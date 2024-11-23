Slick roads attributed to multiple vehicle crashes on Hwy 101 in Gaviota

The Santa Barbara County Fire Department is reminding drivers to drive with caution after responding to multiple vehicle collisions Saturday morning.

Fire officials are attributing the crashes to the first major rain of the season leading to slick roads.

As of 9:30 a.m., there were five separate accidents on Highway 101 along the Gaviota coastline listed on the California Highway Patrol's Traffic Incident Information Page. All of the crashes are southbound between Gaviota State Beach and Dos Pueblos Canyon Road.

Fire officials remind drivers to ensure they have good windshield wipers and proper tire tread, increase following distance behind other vehicles, and slow down.