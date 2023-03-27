Watch Now
Slide removal continues along Hwy 41 ahead of another storm

Caltrans District 5
Slide removal along Highway 41
Posted at 12:00 PM, Mar 27, 2023
Caltrans District 5 crews are working to remove debris slides from Highway 41 that began during a storm on March 14.

The debris is being removed on Highway 41 between San Gabriel Rd. and Los Altos Rd. in Atascadero. That portion of the roadway has been closed since March 14.

Caltrans posted to their Twitter page Monday of the progress being done on the slide removal.

On Thursday, Caltrans reported crews have removed about 7,000 yards of dirt from the slide and slope, but they have another 8,000 to 10,000 yards worth of material still to remove.

The highway is expected to reopen this weekend.

Highways 1, 46 and 101 are alternate routes for travel between Atascadero and Morro Bay.

