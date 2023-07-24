Slight cooldown this week, but still hot

Good afternoon, Central Coast!

The heat is continuing this week , but it's a little cooler than last.

A heat advisory remains in effect from 10am Tuesday to 8pm Wednesday for most valleys and lower mountains of southwest California.

Expect daytime temperatures up to 95 to 105. Overnight minimums 60 to 70 common, with 70 to 80 in the foothills.

Hot conditions will increase risk do heat related illness for sensitive populations.

Only minimal relief expected after Wednesday, with a moderate chance of some areas needing an extension to these advisories.

Tonight in San Luis Obispo County there will be patchy low clouds and dense fog with visibility being one quarter mile or less. Low temperatures will be in the mid 50s.

Tomorrow in San Luis Obispo County there will be areas of low clouds and dense fog in the morning then partly cloudy conditions later in the day. High temperatures will range from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches to around 80 inland. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

Tomorrow night in San Luis Obispo County it will be partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and dense fog after midnight. Low temperatures will be in the mid 50s. Northwest winds around 15 mph in the evening.

Tonight in Santa Barbara County there will be areas of dense fog after midnight. Otherwise, partly cloudy, with a low around 64. West northwest wind around 5 mph becoming northeast in the evening.

Tomorrow in Santa Barbara County there will be areas of dense fog before noon. Otherwise, cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Northeast wind 5 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

Tomorrow night in Santa Barbara County it will be partly cloudy, with a low around 64. North northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm after midnight.