Slippery roads lead to multiple collisions on the Central Coast

It was a rainy start to the work week on the Central Coast, creating slippery roads and multiple collisions. In some areas, crushed metal and broken glass lined the roadway.

“With the light rain that we’ve had so far today (Monday) there’s just been a little bit more of an increase in traffic volume due to a couple of traffic collisions out there,” said Miguel Alvarez, CHP San Luis Obispo Branch Public Information Officer.

Alvarez said the collisions mainly caused property damage and no injuries. Within the span of roughly one hour, crashes were reported across the Central Coast spanning from Paso Robles to Gaviota.

“Ballpark estimate, more than usual, but I’m not 100% sure on the numbers for the day," said Alvarez.

CHP views this as the first big rain event for the season and said that has a lot to do with why there were so many crashes.

“So basically with the first rain event of the year typically all the oils are going to be rising to the surface with the fresh water on the roadway," said Alvarez.

Making for slippery roadways.

“Typically for us what we see out there, just on a general day, speed is the primary collision factor for the most part,” said Alvarez.

Despite multiple crashes reported by CHP — most drivers say it was a quiet, quick commute.

“I’d like to say I think people would drive more slowly, but people in California don’t know about rain, they certainly don’t know about snow, and they just keep going the way they always do," said Jerry Borowick, Cambria resident.

“Um it was actually really overcast and pouring, not too busy on the road,” said Marrisa Brico Fresno visitor.

“Like all of them were going faster, It’s bad I say that, but everybody was going fast to get to where they wanted to go," said Brian Wicheropp, Bakersfield visitor.

None of the drivers said they encountered a collision along the road.