SLO AARP Tax-Aide offering tax preparation services

The San Luis Obispo AARP Tax-Aide will be offering free tax preparation services for the 2022 tax filing season.

The service will be offered from February 1st through early April.

Online appointments for the service can be made starting on Tuesday, January 22. Those without a computer, smartphone or tablet can call the appointment line at (805) 938-6308 starting January 24.

The service is offered to all seniors and low to moderate income residents, not just AARP members.

"If you're not sure when you do your return and you're not sure if it is right or correct, you may be missing out on refunds. That's why we're here to make sure that an accurate, correct return is e-filed,” said Tom Hill, the AARP Tax-Aide San Luis Obispo County communications coordinator.

Sites that will be offering the tax-aide service: