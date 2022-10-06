SLO Airport employing bigger planes for Dallas-Fort Worth flights

American Airlines is adding more seats to its twice-daily flights from San Luis Obispo to Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport.

San Luis Obispo County Regional Airport staff announced Thursday that the airline is upgrading its previous plane, which seats 76 passengers, to an aircraft that fits 128 passengers, beginning in the month of October.

An American Airlines Airbus A319 will replace the Embraer E175 as the aircraft. The larger plane brings with it three classes of flying: 8 First Class seats, 24 Main Cabin Extra seats and 96 in the Main Cabin.

The decision comes as the busy flight season begins at the regional airport.

Airport staff say they expect to reach a record number of travelers in 2022. They urge passengers to arrive two hours before their flight.

San Luis Obispo County Regional Airport offers direct flights to San Francisco, Los Angeles, San Diego, Portland, Seattle, Phoenix, Denver and Dallas Fort-Worth.

Direct flights to Dallas Fort-Worth International Airport leave from San Luis Obispo at 6:10 a.m. and 12:33 p.m. each day.