SLO ballet prepare for performance this month

A local ballet studio is wrapping up rehearsals for a new performance.

Ballet Unbound is the SLO Movement Arts Center’s big spring performance.

It will feature two ballets. The first is the world premiere of a ballet by one of the ballet’s directors Maartje Hermans, which was done in collaboration with sculptor and painter Guy Kinnear.

The second ballet will be Seasons End, by the other director Ryan Lawrence, which will explore the four seasons and the nature of life.

“If you love ballet, you are going to find something special in this performance because you’re going to recognize the physicality of ballet but you’re going to experience the emotion of modern dance of cinema of theater. It’s a really full performance both physically and emotionally,” said Lawrence.

Ballet unbound will be performed April 22 at 7:30 p.m. and April 23 at 2:00 p.m. at the Harold J. Miossi Cultural and Performing Arts Center at Cuesta College.