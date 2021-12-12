SLO Botanical Garden fundraising for youth programs in a creative way

The San Luis Obispo Children's Botanical Garden is being beautified in a fun yet meaningful way.

Community members came out on Dec. 11 for the garden's "Pickets for Programs" fundraiser, where they could paint a picket to be added to the garden's fence.

"I think it's such a relaxing experience to be painting in our children's garden," said Megan LePage, head of visitor services. "If you have somebody who's interested in art or is a painter or anything like that, it's a really great place for them to be able to display their work."

Starting about a year ago, the picket painting events have been happening every second Saturday of the month unless stated otherwise. For those who prefer to paint their picket at home, the garden provides painting kits.

All proceeds go towards continued development of the children's garden and educational programs.

"We used to have them, and we're bringing them back next year, our weekly acorn adventures, and we also have docent tours that we provide for schools," said LePage. "We're also bringing back summer camps, so these are just some of the programs that you're supporting when you join the 'Pickets for Programs' fundraiser."

The pickets can be purchased for $75 on the garden's website, or can be bought at the gift shop.

"The children's garden was started to focus on connecting our youth with nature, it provides a lot of opportunities for kids to explore and learn about nature," said LePage. "It's a big part of the garden's mission to honor and preserve our connection with nature."

More information on the SLO Botanical Garden can be found at www.slobg.org.