SLO Brew Rock hosts fundraiser to benefit SLO Food Bank

A local brewery spent the day raising money for a good cause.

SLO Brew Rock hosted a fundraiser on Sunday May 29, 2022 from 1 PM to 8 PM for local food banks.

It is the brewery's second annual benefit concert and beer release.

There were four bands who performed at the event including the headliner: the Damon Castillo band.

The brewery says 100% of all ticket revenue will go directly to the SLO Food Bank to help alleviate hunger in San Luis Obispo County.

"I think this absolutely fantastic; I think raising awareness for hunger, especially in the times in the last couple of years especially with COVID-19,” said Brian “Sledge” Campbell, the event’s emcee. “I think what we are doing for raising awareness for hungry people is amazing and I'm honored to be a part of it."

The event comes right before June 3, 2022, which is Hunger Awareness Day.