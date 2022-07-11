A San Luis Obispo brewery took the day to showcase its whiskey brand.

SLO Brew Rock transformed into a ranch for the Rod and Hammer Ranch Whiskey Fest.

It's named after its whiskey brand called Rod and Hammer.

Organizers said Sunday's event is part of a block party series put on by the brewery.

There were all sorts of ranch-themed activities such as mechanical bullriding, axe throwing, and lasso tossing.

“We're highlighting our whiskey brand: Rod and Hammer's,” said Nick Johnson, SLO Brew Rock’s general manager. “We do bourbon, we have rye; just really some canned cocktails, but it's a good way to bring everybody out to the property and really throw a party.”

Along with the activities and games, there were smoked meats and a petting zoo.

Later tonight, SLO Brew Rock will host a ticketed concert featuring two different artists.