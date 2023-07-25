SLO Cal Careers offers coding bootcamp scholarships to SLO County residents

SLO Cal Careers is offering 10 training scholarships for a coding bootcamp to San Luis Obispo residents interested in pursuing a career in IT or software coding.

The scholarships will cover the full tuition cost of $13,495 and are available for those who meet certain financial requirements. Those eligible include locals living in a family of two making less than $57,990 or a family of four making less than $98,286. CalWORKs and CalFresh recipients are automatically qualified.

SLO Cal Careers is a program of the San Luis Obispo Workforce Development Board that offers access to ongoing training programs including the University of San Diego’s Coding bootcamp. The first cohort will start on Aug. 7.

"Software development is a high-demand field with projected growth of 25% nationally from 2021 to 2031," said Dawn Boulanger, Director of the Workforce Development Board of San Luis Obispo County. "By providing fully paid training opportunities to programs like the coding bootcamp, residents will be able to pursue head-of-household careers that can provide financial stability in this demanding economic environment.”

According to SLO Cal Careers, coding bootcamps offer shorter class times and lower tuition costs than traditional university programs, and graduates often see salary increases, making an average of $80,943 at their second job after attending.

The bootcamp is a part-time online course for 26 weeks. Students can choose between weekday mornings, weeknight or weekend class times. The course is designed for beginners and covers skills including HTML, CSS, JavaScript, Node.js, Express, React and databases using SQL and Postgres.

To apply for the SLO Cal Careers scholarship or learn more about the coding bootcamp, visit slocalcareers.org.