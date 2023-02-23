SLO CAL Open returns to Morro Bay

The 2023 SLO CAL Open returns for the 3rd year at the legendary Morro Rock.

The World Surf League Qualifying Series 1000 event takes place Thursday through Sunday, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The best 96 males and 40 females from the North American WSL region are competing at this event.

Officials of the event have not said if they would cancel any of the events due to the forecast weather.

But the cold weather has not deterred the competitors, including Jake Davis from San Clemente.

"San Clemente is a lot warmer than here (even though) it is not very far away," said Davis, a professional surfer. "Honestly, it is not that big of a deal though, it is not that much colder."

Davis also said Morro Bay is a place he would check out and surfing whenever he is driving up north from where Southern California, where he resides.

"So it is cool to do a contest here because it is very contestable," said Davis.

SLO CAL Open is presented by Surfing For Hope.