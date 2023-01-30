SLO CAL Open wraps up in Pismo Beach

The SLO CAL Open surf competition wrapped up in Pismo Beach this afternoon.

This was the fifth year that the contest was held in Pismo Beach.

The SLO CAL Open is a men's and women's World Surf League-sanctioned professional surfing contest, counting as a world surf league qualifying event.

This year, the event was raised from a q-s 1,000 to a q-s 3,000, giving surfers an opportunity for more prize money, more points, and tougher competition.

The SLO CAL Open is part of a 10-tour event. The next stop is at Banzai Pipeline in Oahu, Hawaii.