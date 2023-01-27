Watch Now
SLO CAL Open surf competition brings business to Pismo Beach during typically slow month

A surfer catches a wave on the first day of the SLO CAL Open in Pismo Beach on Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022.
Posted at 5:56 PM, Jan 26, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-26 20:57:02-05

The SLO CAL Open surf competition is back and it's attracting participants, their families and many others to Pismo Beach during what's typically a slow month for business.

“Now it’s suddenly like it’s summertime here,” said Parker Scott, Kraken Coffee Company Pismo Beach barista.

“We’ve seen more traffic, we’ve seen more sales,” said Robbie Domingues, Esteem Surf Company owner.

“The surf contest is totally awesome for Pismo,” said Bill Bookout, Pismo Beach Surf Shop & Bike Rentals owner.

After being canceled during the early years of the pandemic, people are returning for the event that is now operating normally, and businesses say it’s bringing in big money.

“Last week, we had about 25 orders a day and this week it’s gone up to about 125 orders a day,” said Scott.

“It’s definitely given us a boost. It just brings more people into town, spectators come check out the event," said Domingues.

"Probably up about 50 percent more, you know, our sales because of the contest," said Bookout.

Businesses say profits have increased significantly.

“I haven’t crunched the numbers but I know it’s doing a lot better this week,” said Scott.

The surf competition is happening at the perfect time as the rain has let up and the sun is out — perfect weather for surfing and visiting a local business by the pier.

“Business, you know we’re recovering from a lot of rain and that rain really had a major impact. Any day out here where we got sunshine is awesome and this contest is amazing for Pismo and for us,” said Bookout.

