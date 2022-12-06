SLO CASA hosts Voices for Children Holiday Luncheon and Jewelry Auction

People gathered at the Madonna Inn to attend San Luis Obispo CASA's Voices for Children Holiday Luncheon and Jewelry Auction on Dec. 5.

At the event, jewelry donated by local jewelers was up for auction, from earrings to diamond pendants.

"We have about 150 people here today from around the community supporting CASA and also doing a little Christmas shopping. It's a win-win," said Marina Bernheimer, SLO CASA Executive Director.

Money raised at the event will benefit CASA, an organization that advocates for abused and neglected children within the court system.

And KSBY anchor, Neil Hebert, was at the event to emcee.