SLO celebrates local progress made on climate action

The city of San Luis Obispo hosted a climate party at Sinsheimer Park.

The family friendly event celebrated the local progress that has been made on climate action.

There were experts to discuss the issues of climate change as well as community leaders from San Luis Obispo.

"There are opportunities for citizens to inform what's next for clean energy, green building, waste and we also have a bunch of kid activities for families to have fun with and make it a whole family affair," said Lucia Pohlman, the City of San Luis Obispo Sustainability and Natural Resources analyst.

The city says the climate party gives everyone a chance to be inspired by collective efforts to address and reduce the impacts of climate change at the local level.