SLO Chamber CEO announces bid for county supervisor seat

The San Luis Obispo Chamber CEO has announced his upcoming departure from the organization and intent to run for a San Luis Obispo County Board of Supervisors seat.

According to the chamber, Jim Dantona will continue to serve as CEO through the end of the year, marking seven years in the position. To limit conflict with chamber policies, a lot of his public advocacy work to other chamber staff members and at chamber events will be limited, the organization stated.

“The Chamber has always encouraged community members to run for office, as this sort of civic engagement is essential to our democracy and thriving community,” Chamber Board of Directors Chair June McIvor said in a press release. “Jim has encouraged many people with business backgrounds to run for office throughout his time with the Chamber, and now he is walking the talk.”

A nationwide search will take place for Dantona’s replacement, with a goal of having someone selected by the end of the year.

CFO at iFixit and previous SLO Chamber board member and board chair, Hillary Trout, will chair the search committee, which is in the process of being formed.

“The Board is working hard to make sure this transition is as smooth as possible, and I’m here to support them every step of the way,” Dantona said in the press release. “The Chamber has a great team of staff and volunteers, and I know I’m leaving the organization in great hands.”

“As CEO, Jim has done excellent work over the last 6 and a half years,” McIvor stated. “Notable highlights include leading the Chamber through the Covid-19 pandemic and recovery, providing exceptional advocacy for the interests of our business community at city, county and statewide levels, cultivating a strong Chamber team and ensuring the Chamber’s financial stability.”

Chamber staff say Dantona will be running for the District 2 seat, a seat currently held by Bruce Gibson, who, after five terms and 19 years as a county supervisor, has announced he won't be running for re-election.

District two stretches from the Monterey County line to Los Osos and also includes San Simeon, Harmony, Morro Bay, Cayucos, Cambria and parts of San Luis Obispo.