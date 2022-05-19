SLO Chamber hosts 'Expo at the Expo' trade show

The San Luis Obispo Chamber of Commerce hosted the 26th annual ‘Expo at the Expo’ trade show.

The event was from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesday at the Alex Madonna Expo Center.

SLO Chamber describes the event as the largest business to business trade show on the Central Coast.

The trade show gives local business the opportunity to gain exposure with the public, as well as connect with other local businesses.

“There are several businesses here that are giving me the opportunity to buy local and some of the services that are used for my company, that I have had to find outside sources for, I now have connections where I can work with local vendors to get the same things, I need to do to help support our local community," said Robert Shipe, who attended the trade show.

This was the first ‘Expo at the Expo’ since 2019.

Nearly 100 business exhibitors and more than two thousand people attended.