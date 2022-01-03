SLO Children's Museum closes due to COVID-19 surge

The San Luis Obispo Children's Museum is closed again due to the recent surge in COVID-19 cases.

The museum is expected to remain closed through January "or until the Omicron surge slows."

According to an email from the Children's Museum, "Frequent assessments will be made using SLO County Public Health Department data to determine our reopening date. Memberships will again be frozen. We will always put our little ones first. Thank you for your understanding as we navigate this challenging time."

The museum was closed for 13 months after the start of the pandemic, reopening in May 2021, then closed again after Labor Day. It reopened again in November 2021.