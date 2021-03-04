SLO City Council approves rezoning for new neighborhood park

The City of San Luis Obispo is working on creating a new neighborhood park.

The park will be located at 533 Broad Street, adjacent to the southbound Highway 101 off and on-ramps.

This week, the city council approved a General Plan amendment to rezone the parcel of land to allow for a park.

City officials say park designs are still in the works but the current plan would include 15 garden planter boxes, open turf space, playground equipment, a lighted walking path, bicycle parking, and picnic tables.

The city council will review the final plans before construction begins. Construction is expected to take about six months.

Funding for the park will reportedly come from developer fees.