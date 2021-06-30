SLO City Council returning to in-person meetings

The San Luis Obispo City Council will resume in-person meetings on July 6 at City Hall.

During this meeting, the City Council plans to discuss the adoption of the Parks and Recreation Blueprint for the future, the plan for making City operations carbon neutral, and disaster actions related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Anyone interested in attending the meeting will be asked to wear a face-covering unless fully vaccinated against COVID-19. According to a release from the city, Zoom will no longer be used for public comment, but a video of the meetings will be streamed live on Charter Cable Channel 20, the City's YouTube channel, and the City's new online streaming service.

Community members may still provide public comment in various ways:

Mail or e-mail public comment received by 3 p.m. on the day of the meeting.

Provide verbal public comment by 3 p.m. on the day of the meeting.

Speak in-person during the meeting's public comment period.

For more information, visit the City's website.