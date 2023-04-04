SLO City Council to consider new traffic circle project

The San Luis Obispo City Council will consider a new construction project, during Tuesday’s city council meeting.

The city is looking for the approval of a new traffic circle at the corner of Buchon St. and Toro St.

City officials hope the traffic circle will slow down traffic or deflect it.

“The residents in this neighborhood have been asking for some traffic calming for about 10 years now. They wanted to see some improvements in traffic volumes and speeds. We installed three speed bumps along the corridor and that helped out and then as part of that project, we’re also going to be putting in just a neighborhood sized traffic circle here.

The intersection will stop-controlled on Toro Street.

The construction project does pose some issues as the intersection is small and has some major sewer mains running under Buchon St.

If approved, city officials expect construction to begin later this spring or during the summer.