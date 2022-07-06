SLO City Council votes in favor of permanent parklet program

The San Luis Obispo City Council voted in favor of a permanent parklet program for the city.

Outdoor dining will now be included under the city’s sidewalk café program.

Businesses will need to apply to use parklets by October 14, 2022. Businesses will begin paying use fees on January 1, 2023.

The city will also implement minimum design standards. Including ADA requirements and the inclusion of bike parking.

Parklets are only allowed on downtown streets with a posted speed limit of 25 mph or less.

Parklets are also not allowed in commercial loading zones or areas with accessible parking.